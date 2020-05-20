Socialite Life
A Parke & Ronen Fashion Week Runway Retrospective: 2006 – 2018
A Parke & Ronen Fashion Week Runway Retrospective: 2006 – 2018

May 20, 2020
Parke & Ronen
Photo by Getty Images
A Parke & Ronen Fashion Week Runway Retrospective: 2006 – 2018
A model walks down the runway at the Parke & Ronen swimwear fashion show during "Mercedes Benz Fashion Week: Miami Swim" in the Oasis tent at the Raleigh Hotel on July 14, 2007 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for IMG)

A model walks down the runway at the Parke & Ronen swimwear fashion show during "Mercedes Benz Fashion Week: Miami Swim" in the Oasis tent at the Raleigh Hotel on July 14, 2007 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for IMG)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Summer 2007 fashion show during the Sunglass Hut Swim Shows Miami in the Cabana Grande tent at the Raleigh Hotel on July 17, 2006 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images for IMG)

A model walks down the runway at the Parke & Ronen swimwear fashion show during "Mercedes Benz Fashion Week: Miami Swim" in the Oasis tent at the Raleigh Hotel on July 14, 2007 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for IMG)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Summer 2007 fashion show during the Sunglass Hut Swim Shows Miami in the Cabana Grande tent at the Raleigh Hotel on July 17, 2006 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images for IMG)

A model walks down the runway at the Parke & Ronen swimwear fashion show during "Mercedes Benz Fashion Week: Miami Swim" in the Oasis tent at the Raleigh Hotel on July 14, 2007 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for IMG)

A model walks down the runway at the Parke & Ronen swimwear fashion show during "Mercedes Benz Fashion Week: Miami Swim" in the Oasis tent at the Raleigh Hotel on July 14, 2007 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for IMG)

A model walks down the runway at the Parke & Ronen swimwear fashion show during "Mercedes Benz Fashion Week: Miami Swim" in the Oasis tent at the Raleigh Hotel on July 14, 2007 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for IMG)

A model walks down the runway at the Parke & Ronen swimwear fashion show during "Mercedes Benz Fashion Week: Miami Swim" in the Oasis tent at the Raleigh Hotel on July 14, 2007 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for IMG)

A model walks the runway during the Swell Suits Miami 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim at the Raleigh on July 16, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Swell Suits Miami 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim at the Raleigh on July 16, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Swell Suits Miami 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim at the Raleigh on July 16, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Swell Suits Miami 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim at the Raleigh on July 16, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Model walks the runway for Parke and Ronen at Exit Art on September 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Parke & Ronen)

Model walks the runway for Parke and Ronen at Exit Art on September 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Parke & Ronen)

Model walks the runway for Parke and Ronen at Exit Art on September 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Parke & Ronen)

Model walks the runway for Parke and Ronen at Exit Art on September 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Parke & Ronen)

Model walks the runway for Parke and Ronen at Exit Art on September 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Parke & Ronen)

Model walks the runway for Parke and Ronen at Exit Art on September 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Parke & Ronen)

Model walks the runway for Parke and Ronen at Exit Art on September 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Parke & Ronen)

Model walks the runway for Parke and Ronen at Exit Art on September 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Parke & Ronen)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2013 Collection Runway Show at Pier 57 on September 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2013 Collection Runway Show at Pier 57 on September 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2013 Collection Runway Show at Pier 57 on September 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2013 Collection Runway Show at Pier 57 on September 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2013 Collection Runway Show at Pier 57 on September 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2013 Collection Runway Show at Pier 57 on September 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2014 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Industria Superstudio on September 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2014 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Industria Superstudio on September 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2014 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Industria Superstudio on September 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2014 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Industria Superstudio on September 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen fashion show during New York Fashion Week: Men's S/S 2016 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen fashion show during New York Fashion Week: Men's S/S 2016 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen fashion show during New York Fashion Week: Men's S/S 2016 at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2017 show at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2017 show at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2017 show at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2017 show at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2017 show at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway during the Parke & Ronen Spring 2017 show at Skylight Clarkson Sq on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City.

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway at the Parke & Ronen Spring 2018 show on July 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway for Parke & Ronen Spring/Summer 2019 at Industria Studios on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway for Parke & Ronen Spring/Summer 2019 at Industria Studios on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway for Parke & Ronen Spring/Summer 2019 at Industria Studios on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

A model walks the runway for Parke & Ronen Spring/Summer 2019 at Industria Studios on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Over the years, Socialite Life featured may of menswear brand Parke & Ronen‘s fashion show runway recaps due to all the gorgeous models and skin that was shown on the runway, along with their spectacular array of bathing suits.

The brand features menswear and men’s swim collection offering shirts, pants, shorts, sportswear, footwear, and accessories.

Founded by fashion designers Parke Lutter and Ronen Jehezkel in 1997, the pair has dominated the luxury swimwear market and truly knows how to market their goods. A trip to their Instagram page will reveal just that.

So kick back, grab a cocktail and launch the gallery above to peruse the Parke and Ronen Fashion Week Runway Retrospective: 2006 – 2018.

