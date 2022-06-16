Socialite Life
Paul Forman: Male Model Spotlight
Paul Forman: Male Model Spotlight

by
June 16, 2022
Paul Forman
Photo via Paul Forman/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Paul Forman.

Paul Forman is repped by Kult, W Model Management, M Management, Chadwick, Place Models and Daniel Model Management.

Paul is a British/French actor and a model based in London.

He is very active on TikTok. Here is a sampling of his videos:

@peforman

😔😔😔😔

♬ CBDBPD Disorder – Dangerus Dan
@peforman

❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 my heart is on fire #fitness #preworkworkout #comedy #foryou #callanambulance

♬ TOOK TOO MUCH PREWORKOUT – raytruuu

Follow Paul on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: ?

Height: 5’ 11 1/2”
Waist: 31”
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos of Paul Forman

