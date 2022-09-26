Pietro Boselli, Dylan Efron, Aaron Taylor Johnson and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Pietro Boselli/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Pietro Boselli is nude, Dylan Efron is riding a wave, Aaron Taylor Johnson has us hooked, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Evan Lamicella
Jose Manuel Rincon
Zane Phillips
Romulo Arantes Neto
Ludi Lin
Brandon Flynn
Usher
Andrew Matarazzo
Austin Mahone
Derek Hough
Pietro Boselli
Dylan Efron
Aaron Taylor Johnson
