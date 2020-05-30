Socialite Life

Pietro Boselli, Nyle DiMarco, Johnny Sibilly and More Insta Snaps

by
May 30, 2020
Pietro Boselli
Photo via Pietro Boselli/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Pietro Boselli by the shore, Nyle DiMarco suits up for a good cause, Johnny Sibilly shows off his pride and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Brooks Laich

View this post on Instagram

THIRST TRAP! I just heard that term a few weeks ago, and our @howmenthinkpodcast producer @torrbelle challenged me do my best “thirst trap” photo for this weeks episode! So here’s 3 ridiculous shots for you to choose from 🤦‍♂️. Tell me which one is your favorite (photo 1, 2, or 3) and what the “thirst trap” caption should be. Just completely over the top and ridiculous, but who gives a damn! Best part was watching @hebercannon die laughing behind the lens. So here you go internet, feast your eyes on this senseless carousel! And make sure you check out today’s episode of @howmenthinkpodcast as we have 2 thirst trap veterans in @_paige.renee and @harryjowsey on the show, and they give you the do’s and don’ts of “thirst trapping”! By far our funniest episode yet, we had a blast goofing off for an hour! Click the link in my bio to tune in! 🤣😎💦🤦‍♂️

A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on

Mario Rodriguez Jr.

Liam Payne

View this post on Instagram

When we finally come out of isolation… 😂

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Jacob Bixenman

View this post on Instagram

Another year around the sun today. Thinking of what a privilege it is to age and of who is afforded that privilege in America. Waking up to more news of George Floyd’s murder. Another unarmed black man, more depraved white indifference and abuse. Familiar terror. Today also marks the passing of Larry Kramer, an activist, writer, and one of the most significant figures in queer history/liberation. He was combative, provocative, and highly effective in that he understood the capacity for change if people woke up and stayed angry. The beauty in rage. The compounding of these two deaths has made me think today about the importance of staying radical – saying what is not always favorable, but what is honest. That “no” is never a tolerable answer when asking for fairness, humanity, and equality. Power is a drug that must be regulated, and sometimes things must be destroyed or dismantled in order to be rebuilt. Just something I felt compelled to share today for anyone feeling angry or overwhelmed. Pins @lgbt_history with some Jenny Holzer thrown in for your nerves

A post shared by Jacob Bixenman (@jacobbix) on

Pietro Boselli

View this post on Instagram

Summer in England 🌊 @petradesign

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on

Nyle DiMarco

View this post on Instagram

As many of you know, the @AidsLifeCycle 545 mile bike ride from SF to LA every year raises money for San Francisco AIDS Foundation and Los Angeles LGBT Center. Unfortunately this year’s ride was canceled due to Covid-19. Currently there are 1.4 billion people living with disabilities (466 million deaf people), and only 2% of them have access to education, which leads them to not knowing what HIV/AIDS is and how to avoid contracting or spreading the virus. THANK YOU @hbo and their #HumanByOrientation initiative for standing by your commitment to sponsor this year’s ride, and for inviting me to participate in the #MY545 challenge as a “virtual cyclist” so that together we can help AIDS/LifeCycle meet its 2020 fundraising goal and support EVERYONE that HIV/AIDS effects. #HBOPartner. Head to my link in bio to donate and @HBO will match up to $15,000! Lets do this!

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

Darren Barnet

Trevor Donovan

Jwan Yosef

View this post on Instagram

🖖🏼

A post shared by Jwan Yosef (@jwanyosef) on

Johnny Sibbily

Jeremiah Brent

View this post on Instagram

Iced coffee season. #JBDailyDress

A post shared by J E R E M I A H B R E N T (@jeremiahbrent) on

Sam Asghari

Tags
Socialite Life

