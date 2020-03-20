Pose’s Angelica Ross Exposed Her Boyfriend for Having a Fiancé and a Child

The category is — Deception.

Pose star Angelica Ross found out her new boyfriend was engaged to another woman and had a kid after posting some loved-up pics on Twitter.

The actress, 39, took to social media to gush about her new fella and it spectacularly backfired – but in the best possible way.

“Finally found him and have to distance myself from him 😫 an early test we’re committed to passing,” she captioned the photos. “I miss you B ❣️😷”

Finally found him and have to distance myself from him 😫 an early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B❣️😷 pic.twitter.com/yTIiLQlVld — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 18, 2020

A day later, Ross was feeling a little differently about her relationship. “The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist!” the 39-year-old actress shared, leaving her Twitter followers in shock.

And then she found out the news from her clever fans on Twitter.

The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist! https://t.co/6osdc0IlDK — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 19, 2020

One of Ross’ fans, Andrew Roby, laid out what happened in a tweet, writing, “For those who don’t get it. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted this on Twitter and we all REJOICED in excitement. Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica this man has a kid and is engaged. Angelica was talking to his fiancé all morning.”

She responded, “Basically.”

Stay strong Angelica. You deserve so much better!

