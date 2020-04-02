Prince Charles Shares Message About Coronavirus Diagnosis — WATCH

Prince Charles has opened up since his coronavirus diagnosis to share his experience with COVID-19 and the resulting isolation.

In a PSA video shared by Clarence House’s social media accounts, the Prince of Wales discussed the pandemic and its effects on older members of the community, speaking as a patron of Age U.K., a charity which supports older people.

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus – luckily with relatively mild symptoms – I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he said. “As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.”

As Patron of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he said in his video.

Earlier this week, it was reported Prince Charles is out of isolation a week after news broke about his diagnosis, and is in good health. The video was presumably filmed at Charles’s Birkhall home on the Queen’s Balmoral estate.

From Our Partners

OMG, He’s Naked: Greg Austin From Doctor Who Spin-Off Class! [ OMG BLOG ]

From Spin-Off Class! [ ] Ina Garten Shares Jumbo Cosmo Recipe: “During a Crisis, Cocktail Hour Can Be Almost Any Hour” — WATCH [ Towleroad ]

Shares Jumbo Cosmo Recipe: “During a Crisis, Cocktail Hour Can Be Almost Any Hour” — WATCH [ ] Justin Bieber Postpones All 2020 Tour Dates [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

Postpones All 2020 Tour Dates [ ] I IMPLORE You to Join Me For a Look Back at the Premiere of Armageddon [ Go Fug Yourself ]

[ ] Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Isolating Together & They Seem to Be Fine?? [ Celebitchy ]

& Are Isolating Together & They Seem to Be Fine?? [ ] On This Day in Herstory: Go-Go ‘s Sign Deal With IRS Records [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

‘s Sign Deal With IRS Records [ ] Tom Holland‘s Quarantine Is More Interesting Than Yours Because Tom Holland Is There [Boy Culture]

On Sale in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.