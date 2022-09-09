Prince William and wife Catherine’s titles change on social media accounts

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Prince William and his wife Catherine‘s titles have changed on their social media accounts.

The royal couple were appointed as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by Queen Elizabeth when they got married in April 2011, but following the death of the monarch at the age of 96 on Thursday (08.09.22), William’s father is now King Charles and one of his and Queen Consort Camilla’s former titles has already been passed on.

William and Catherine’s Twitter and Instagram accounts now state they belong to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

And their biography on both platforms states: “The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace.”

As the King’s direct heir, William is also expected to become the Prince of Wales, but the title doesn’t pass automatically and must be conferred by his father.

His wife would then become the Princess of Wales, a title not publicly used since the death of Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana in 1997.

While their children are now known as Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge, if William is given the Prince of Wales title, the youngsters will then be known as ‘… of Wales’.

The couple will also take Charles and Camilla’s Scottish titles, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, but the Earl and Countess of Chester honours are not automatically passed on without a decree from the new king.

Other Scottish titles William inherits from Charles as the new heir are Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

Although William and Catherine haven’t yet spoken publicly about the queen’s death, their social media accounts reposted the official announcement about her passing and later, the king’s statement.

Charles said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”