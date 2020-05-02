Princess Charlotte Turns 5, See the Adorable New Portraits

Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off Princess Charlotte’s 5th birthday celebrations early on Friday (May 01, 2020) by releasing photos of the little one.

The Duchess of Cambridge, an amateur photographer, took the pictures of Charlotte at Sandringham Estate. The family was there to pack and deliver food for people who are isolated amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kensington Palace said.

The photos show Charlotte sifting through a box to pack things and going up to the door of someone’s home. It looks like her most grown-up role yet!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace captioned the photos, which were taken as the Cambridges helped prepare food packages for delivery. The palace’s caption adds that the food was going to “isolated pensioners.”

“The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area,” it reads. While they’re not the typical birthday snapshots, it’s a peek into the royals’ efforts to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Charlotte is shown helping pack supplies and food for people who are quarantining, Louis’ birthday pictures also paid tribute to health care workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

In the photos, Louis has rainbow-colored paint on his hands and makes a rainbow print on a piece of paper. Children’s drawings of rainbows have become a symbol of hope amid the pandemic.

