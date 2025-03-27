Quick Drag: Monét X Change and BenDeLaCreme Interpret Last Week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Episode

Last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens paired up to tell personal stories while accompanied by an interpretive dance from their partner for the “Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent Monologues” and the dolls walked the runway in their ugliest frocks.

Season 6 and All Stars 3’s BenDeLaCreme joins Monét X Change to talk about the episode – from the Mad Libs mini challenge to the lip sync that sent a queen home (no spoilers, just in case) on the latest episode of “The Pit Stop.” I hope DeLa being here means more shows from her, as she just lights up the stage.