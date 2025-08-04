Quick Drag: Monét X Change enters the wild world of Kelly Mantle

Monét X Change is taking a break from being a host (of both “The Pit Stop” and “Monét Talks”) and taking her spot on the other side of the mic as the guest on the latest episode of The Kelly Mantle Show.
They pair talk travel, including Monét’s recent trip to Oklahoma (and I desperately want to visit the international destination they discuss). Monét also shares what happened when she did The Survivor Experience in Fiji. They also talk about casting Drag Race duos on The Amazing Race, weigh in on the Mistress vs Willam situation, chat about OG gigs, and lots more.
I love getting the chance to spend time with these two, even if it’s just through the internet.
Monét X Change And Kelly Mantle Dismantle The Drama!
