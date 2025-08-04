Male Model Monday: Josh Miln, Juan Betancourt, Daniel Garcia, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of Josh Miln, Juan Betancourt, Daniel Garcia, and more!

Check out the Male Model Monday pics and videos!

Jacob Ishak is chilling in Athens.

Owen Lindberg for &SOME Journal.

A Eugenio Casnighi photo dump.

Marlon McKenize is captionless.

Scott Gardner lifts it.

Florian Macek in Vienna.

Juan Manuel Acuña Perdomo poses.

A David Lacsni beach shoot.

Matias Piana for 99 Diaries.

Daniel Garcia shows up.

Juan Betancourt enjoys nature.

Josh Miln for Runway Mens.

