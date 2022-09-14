Quinta Bunson isn’t mad at Jimmy Kimmel – yet

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Quinta Brunson joked she “might punch”Jimmy Kimmel “in the face” after he upstaged her Emmy Awards win.

The talk show host has faced criticism after he was dragged on stage, apparently passed out to present the Best Writing in a Comedy Series award with Will Arnett, and stayed lying on the floor long after the ‘Abbott Elementary’ writer-and-actress came out to accept her prize.

Will told the crowd Jimmy was passed out because it was the “13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there.”

He tried to push his pal out of the way to make room for the winner, with Quinta telling him: “Jimmy, wake up. I won”.

But the 32-year-old star was forced to give her speech with Jimmy still lying down, as he simply gave a thumbs up and stayed prone on the stage.

Speaking backstage after accepting the gong, Quinta insisted the incident “didn’t bother” her at the time, but she might think differently about the presenter’s actions later.

She said: “I don’t know I know Jimmy Kimmel. The bit didn’t bother me. Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late night spot, he was one of the first people to see ‘Abbott Elementary’.

“He was the first person to message me on Instagram. He was so excited it was going to be on ABC.

“I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there.

“I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers; I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment.

“I don’t know — tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”