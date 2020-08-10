Rachael Ray, Husband and Dog Safe After Massive Fire Destroys New York Home

Rachael Ray is “safe,” along with her husband John Cusimano and their dog Bella, after reports of a fire at her New York home on Sunday night (August 09, 2020).
According to multiple reports, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the house fire in Lake Luzerne. Firefighters are reportedly battling the blaze on Chuckwagon Trail and there are currently no reported injuries.
Journalist Mark Mulholland reiterated that the state of the house was dire in a Twitter post featuring two images of the blaze.
The snaps showed giant flames bursting out from the roof of the home, which was surrounded by smoke.
“Seeing some of the first pictures of the fire at the Lake Luzerne home of @rachaelray and it does not look good,” the reporter captioned the images.
She has owned the house since 2013 and has been filming episodes of the Rachael Ray Show in the home kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
