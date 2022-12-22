RHOSLC star Heather Gay remains tight lipped about who gave her a black eye: ‘I don’t want to get anyone in trouble’

Published by

It’s the moment all fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have been waiting for — who punched Heather Gay?

During the Wednesday, December 21, episode of the hit Bravo series, the Beauty Lab + Laser founder remained tight lipped about the source of her huge black eye and the scratches all over her body during the cast’s trip to San Diego.

“I didn’t say I don’t remember how it happened,” Gay said in a confessional, avoiding the big question. “I just said I’m not talking about it.”

“It’s first rule about fight club,” she coyly pointed out.

After seemingly getting into a roe with someone during a rowdy night out with the cast, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum said she did not want to discuss the matter.

“I don’t wanna get anyone in trouble,” Gay told costar Jen Shah the next morning before getting more honest when the entire group came together.

“I think we all know what happened. I just think we don’t wanna talk about it,” the blonde beauty told Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Danna Bui-Negrete and Angie Katsanevas.

The Vida Tequila founder chimed in, insisting someone must have punched Gay in the face, to which the Bad Mormon author ominously responded, “Well, maybe somebody did, and they don’t wanna talk about it.”

Gay explained she did not want to ruin the rest of the vacation and that everyone should move on from the topic. However, later on in the episode, the Wild Rose Beauty founder told Barlow and Bui-Negrete that she believed it was Shah who socked her bestie in the face and that Gay wanted to protect the embattled reality star, as not to affect her ongoing legal troubles.

“Why do you not want to talk about it? Who are you trying to protect?” a producer asked Gay in a confessional, to which she responded, “Myself.”

Although viewers were left without an answer, Marks emphasized the severity of the situation to production, saying, “Oh…my…god. Like, it seems like she was, you know, physically battered. It’s really scary.”