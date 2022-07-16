Ricky Martin, accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years in jail if convicted, denies the allegations

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Ricky Martin has been accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

The singer, 50, was hit with a restraining order stemming from a domestic violence incident in Puerto Rico earlier this month but the victim’s identity had been withheld until now.

Ricky’s brother, Eric Martin, has since identified the alleged victim as the singer’s nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, Spanish news outlet Marca reported on Friday night. (15.07.22)

The singer is accused of “exercising physical and psychological attacks” on Dennis during their seven-month relationship, which ended about two months ago.

A representative for Ricky has previously called the abuse allegations “completely false and fabricated”.

Ricky is expected in Puerto Rican court on July 21 for his trial.

The singer’s accuser filed a restraining order against the singer on July 1 under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

It prohibited Ricky from contacting or calling the petitioner who allegedly “fears for his safety”.

The order, reviewed by Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero, says Ricky and Dennis broke up two months ago after dating for seven months.

The 21-year-old is the son of Ricky’s stepsister, according to The Latin Post.

Dennis suffers “mental problems”, Eric Martin told The Latin Post, adding he was “very sure that his young relative was not telling the truth”.

Puerto Rican law takes allegations of incest very seriously and if the alleged romance between Ricky and his nephew is confirmed the singer could face up to half a century in prison.

Ricky addressed the accusations on Twitter on July 3, saying: “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

He has made no additional statements regarding the allegations.

Ricky is the most awarded male Latin artist with over 200 awards, including two Grammys, five Latin Grammys, five MTV Video Music Awards and three Billboard Music Awards.

Ricky Martin denies the allegations

Ricky Martin’s attorney has denied allegations of incest and abuse made in domestic violence charges filed by the singer’s nephew, who he claims is “struggling with deep mental health challenges.”

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Martin’s attorney said in a statement. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”