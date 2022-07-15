Wonho, Rafael Silva, Taron Egerton, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Wonho/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Wonho gets kissed, Rafael Silva at the beach, Taron Egerton and a smoothie, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Joseph Baena
Garrett Clayton
Brad Goreski
Cody Simpson
Hugh Sheridan
Pietro Boselli
David Archuleta
Jack Falahee
Antoni Porowski
Wonho
Rafael Silva
Taron Egerton
