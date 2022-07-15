Socialite Life
Wonho, Rafael Silva, Taron Egerton, and more Insta Snaps
Wonho, Rafael Silva, Taron Egerton, and more Insta Snaps

by
July 15, 2022
Wonho
Photo via Wonho/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Wonho gets kissed, Rafael Silva at the beach, Taron Egerton and a smoothie, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Joseph Baena

Garrett Clayton

Brad Goreski

Cody Simpson

Hugh Sheridan

Pietro Boselli

David Archuleta

Jack Falahee

Antoni Porowski

Wonho

Rafael Silva

Taron Egerton

