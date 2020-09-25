Socialite Life
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Men’s Collection Featuring Christian Combs’ Abs
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Men’s Collection Featuring Christian Combs’ Abs

September 25, 2020
Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty lingerie line is dropping a men’s capsule collection.

Yesterday (September 24, 2020), the brand’s upcoming launch was unveiled on social media with an array of campaign shots featuring Christian Combs, son of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Rihanna actually collaborated with Christian on the new men’s collection, as reported by Women’s Wear Daily.

“I wanted to create men’s wear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said on Thursday.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

“And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

The fall 2020 line reportedly includes an 11-piece collection including men’s boxers, boxer briefs, and trunks, as well as a smoking jacket and monogram-printed satin trousers.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

The collection will feature in the lingerie brand’s second Amazon Prime special, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. Prices of the products range from $12.92 to $69.95, with the collection launching on Friday, October 2nd.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

