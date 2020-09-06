Socialite Life
Now Reading
Rihanna Suffers Black Eye and Facial Bruising Following E-Scooter Accident
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Rihanna Suffers Black Eye and Facial Bruising Following E-Scooter Accident

by
September 6, 2020
Robyn Rihanna Fenty And Linda Fargo Celebrate The Launch Of FENTY At Bergdorf Goodman
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

Rihanna is said to be “healing quickly” after being involved in an electric scooter accident.

The 32-year-old singer was spotted outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles with noticeable swelling on her face as well as a black eye.

After TMZ shared the images of Rihanna, who appeared to be keeping a low profile while inside her car picking up a take-out order, fans were quick to speculate that the singer was involved in some kind of physical altercation.

Rihanna

The 32-year-old star suffered some bruising to her face after the unfortunate accident, but a representative of the singer has confirmed she is now “completely fine.”

The rep told People: ”Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face.

See Also
Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Tony Okungbowa
Former Ellen Show DJ Tony Okungbowa Talks On Set ‘Toxicity,’ As Ashton Kutcher and Kevin Hart Come to Ellen DeGeneres’ Defense

“Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

Rihanna at Fenty Beauty Artistry Event Red Carpet
Photo by Getty Images

The Fenty Skin CEO is working on numerous projects while her famous face heals, including her long-awaited doc about her life set to premiere on Amazon in July of next year. Hopefully, she’s working on that new album as well.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Pillsbury Toaster Strudel introduces limited-edition Mean Girls toaster strudel with pink icing! [OMG BLOG]

★ Enjoy a little international twerking from these global GoGo boys! [Towleroad]

Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy, return date announced! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already completed filming! [Curt and Frank]

★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ That time Cher and Paul Stanley truly embraced denim. [Go Fug Yourself]

Armie Hammer was seen out and looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA! [Celebitchy]

Mister Rogers widow Joanne lets Donald Trump have it! [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X