Rihanna’s Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Show Has Finally Arrived — PHOTOS
Rihanna’s Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Show Has Finally Arrived — PHOTOS

October 1, 2020
Rihanna's Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Show

The Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video was a star-studded event that took place today (October 01, 2020) at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

Of the show, Rihanna said, “We always want to include women who haven’t felt sexy by society’s terms and expectations. We want them to feel like this is their safe space and hub, that we get it, and are one with them.”

Embed from Getty Images

The show featured a number of famous faces of different ages and body types taking part in her “inclusive” fashion show.

In the show, Rihanna sported a leather leotard and feathers, alongside fellow models Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Cara Delevingne in an array of racy looks and such famous names as Erika Jayne, Shea Coulee, Jaida Essence Hall, Gigi Goode, and more.

Embed from Getty Images

Launch the gallery above to check out backstage pics from the show and from the press day, earlier in the month.

The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will hit Amazon Prime Video tomorrow (October 02, 2020).

