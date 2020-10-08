RuPaul Makes a Triumphant Return to Social Media

RuPaul has had an interesting year on social media. Since early this year the drag legend has remained relatively silent on Twitter and Instagram. In July of this year, Ru went as far as to delete all past content from both accounts.

Well, he’s finally back!

Late last night (October 07, 2020), RuPaul post a message to both his Twitter and Instagram account.

“Olivia Newton-John has started a new foundation to find kinder ways to treat, prevent, [and] cure all cancers with a strong focus on plant medicine,” he wrote. “Follow [and] support.”

That was it.

Olivia Newton-John has started a new foundation to find kinder ways to treat, prevent & cure all cancers, with a strong focus on plant medicine. Follow & support @onjfoundation #beyondcancer @therealonj #onjfoundation https://t.co/flem6bhVKP pic.twitter.com/IeOewiLMEM — RuPaul (@RuPaul) October 7, 2020

RuPaul was not the only Drag Race star to wipe their accounts. Michelle Visage did the same and has remained silence since and Canada’s Drag Race judge Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman also deleted his Twitter account in August and it has not been reactivated. This followed some major backlash over his critiques as a judge.

Now Ru, make sure that Shantay, you stay applies to your presence on social media.

