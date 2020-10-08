Socialite Life
Now Reading
RuPaul Makes a Triumphant Return to Social Media
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

RuPaul Makes a Triumphant Return to Social Media

by
October 8, 2020
RuPaul IMDb LIVE After the Emmys Presented by CBS All Access
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

RuPaul has had an interesting year on social media. Since early this year the drag legend has remained relatively silent on Twitter and Instagram. In July of this year, Ru went as far as to delete all past content from both accounts.

Well, he’s finally back!

Late last night (October 07, 2020), RuPaul post a message to both his Twitter and Instagram account.

“Olivia Newton-John has started a new foundation to find kinder ways to treat, prevent, [and] cure all cancers with a strong focus on plant medicine,” he wrote. “Follow [and] support.”

That was it.

RuPaul was not the only Drag Race star to wipe their accounts. Michelle Visage did the same and has remained silence since and Canada’s Drag Race judge Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman also deleted his Twitter account in August and it has not been reactivated. This followed some major backlash over his critiques as a judge.

Now Ru, make sure that Shantay, you stay applies to your presence on social media.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X