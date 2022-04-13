RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 features winners only

In a twist for a show that loves twists, the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will feature an entire cast of queens who have won previous seasons of Drag Race or All Stars.

The cast will be made up from winners from 2011 all the way through 2020, with three queens already having won their own seasons of All Stars. This gives that trio of queens the opportunity to be the very first queen to be the reigning champ of the competition series on two separate all-star seasons.

With higher competition comes a bigger payout, too. Drag Race All Stars Season 7 will double the cash prize of a whopping $200,000, which also comes with the coveted title “Queen of All Queens.” Time to add that to the growing list of Drag Race slang.

In order of when they won their respective seasons, the contestants competing for that title are Raja (Drag Race Season 3), Jinkx Monsoon (Drag Race Season 5), Monét X Change (All Stars Season 4), Trinity the Tuck (All Stars Season 4), Yvie Oddly (Drag Race Season 11), The Vivienne (Drag Race UK Season 1), Jaida Essence Hall (Drag Race Season 12), and Shea Couleé (All Stars Season 5).

Since its conception in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race has expanded to nearly every corner of the world imaginable. Along with the initial Drag Race and aftershow Untucked!, the series has inspired international spinoffs, celebrity series, and more. This, however, will be the very first time eight winners of the show compete against one another.

The fiercest competition yet begins when RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 kicks off with two episodes on Paramount+ on Friday, May 20.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, which gives viewers a front-row seat to all the behind-the-scenes drama with the queens each week, will also stream on Paramount+.

VH1 will also air Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re a Winner Baby, a four-episode special where fan-favorite queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race watch and react to the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 cast’s best moments, airing Fridays from April 29 to May 20 at 8 p.m. ET and on the official RuPaul’s Drag Race YouTube page.

