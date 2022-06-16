Most fans already think Ryan Gosling is a doll, but he literally is one come to life as Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros. Barbie movie.

The studio has teased a first image of the actor in the role — complete with bleach blond hair; hiked down denims revealing ‘Ken’ on his undies; an open, sleeveless denim vest showing off his eight pack; and a skin tone matching his plastic alter ego.

Margot Robbie stars as the titular blonde bombshell in the film, which was co-written and directed by Oscar-nominated Little Women writer/director Greta Gerwig.

The romantic comedy also stars SNL vet Kate McKinnon, tick, tick…BOOM!’s Alexandra Shipp, Superstore’s America Ferrera, Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and And Just Like That… actor Hari Nef.

Barbie is set to roll into theaters in her Dream Car on July 21, 2023.

THE LATEST ON SL