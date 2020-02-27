Sam Heughan Graces IMDb Show With His Handsome Presence — PHOTOS

The IMDb Show hosted Sam Heughan for an exclusive interview about Outlander in which Sam talked about how he has grown up with his character Jamie Fraser and how the show has truly changed his life for the better.
He revealed the challenges he faced in the beginning with fans worrying if he was “Jamie Fraser-enough” for the part as he is an inch shorter than the book describes.
Heughan looks back at the most rewarding and challenging moments playing the character and promises the season finale is the biggest one yet!
Plus, he dishes on his upcoming projects so much more! Watch the interview here.
But first, enjoy these 12 delicious photos of Sam Heughan visiting The IMDb Show.
