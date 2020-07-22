In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Sam Heughan has some fun, Mark Consuleos floats, Ryan Phillippe pre-surfing selfie and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Sam Claflin
Logan Marshall-Green
Dyllon Burnside
Prince Royce
Mark Consuelos
Nick Adams
Sam Heughan
Ryan Phillippe
Jake Picking
Ryan Serhant
THE LATEST
- Sam Heughan, Mark Consuelos, Ryan Phillippe and More Insta Snaps
- ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Vegas Spinoff, Prince George, Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, The Crown, Martha Stewart, and More: QUICKIES
- Netflix: Everything Coming and Going in August 2020
- Kim Kardashian Asks for Compassion for Kanye West’s in Statement in Light of His Bi-Polar Episode
- ABBA to Release Five New Songs in 2021
- Kanye West’s Latest Twitter Rant: Trying to Divorce Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner is Kim Jong-un, and Michael Jackson Was Murdered
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ This is one expressive pup! [OMG BLOG]
★ San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler became the first manager in Major League Baseball to take a knee during the National Anthem, along with several of the team’s players. [Towleroad]
★ Grey’s Anatomy will center on coronavirus in season 17. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Panera Bread Karen refuses to wear a mask because pants don’t stop farts so why bother? [Curt and Frank]
★ He’s got all the balls in his basket. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ This outfit Diane Keaton is wearing is SO Diane Keaton. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Halsey on Kanye West: “No jokes right now… a manic episode isn’t a joke.” [Celebitchy]
★ Legendary NYC Hell’s Kitchen gay bar Therapy has probably served its last drink. [Boy Culture]