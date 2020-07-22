In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Sam Heughan has some fun, Mark Consuleos floats, Ryan Phillippe pre-surfing selfie and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Sam Claflin

Logan Marshall-Green

Dyllon Burnside

Prince Royce

Mark Consuelos

Nick Adams

Sam Heughan

Ryan Phillippe

Jake Picking

Ryan Serhant

THE LATEST