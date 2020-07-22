Socialite Life
Sam Heughan, Mark Consuelos, Ryan Phillippe and More Insta Snaps
Sam Heughan, Mark Consuelos, Ryan Phillippe and More Insta Snaps

by
July 22, 2020
Sam Heughan
Photo via Sam Heughan/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Sam Heughan has some fun, Mark Consuleos floats, Ryan Phillippe pre-surfing selfie and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Sam Claflin

View this post on Instagram

Sunday Runday

A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on

Logan Marshall-Green

View this post on Instagram

we love naps

A post shared by Logan Marshall-Green (@elemgy) on

Dyllon Burnside

View this post on Instagram

#silence

A post shared by Dyllón (@dyllonburnside) on

Prince Royce

Mark Consuelos

View this post on Instagram

Sunday vibes 💙💦 #daddy

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

Nick Adams

Sam Heughan

Ryan Phillippe

View this post on Instagram

Jump waves w me pls

A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe) on

Jake Picking

View this post on Instagram

@damon_baker

A post shared by Jake Picking (@jakepicking) on

Ryan Serhant

