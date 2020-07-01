Socialite Life
Sam Heughan, Misha Collins, Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughan and More Insta Snaps
Sam Heughan, Misha Collins, Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughan and More Insta Snaps

by
July 1, 2020
Sam Heughan
Photo via Sam Heughan/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Sam Heughan goes electric, Misha Collins‘ pride feet, Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan celebrate pride and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Ross Butler

View this post on Instagram

not sure how to use this thing

A post shared by Ross Butler (@rossbutler) on

Ricky Martin

View this post on Instagram

¿Quien te detiene? O qué? . #pausaplay LINK IN BIO

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Billy Porter

View this post on Instagram

But we don’t want vengeance. We want our rights. We want equality. We want to be treated like human beings. We want to know that we can walk out of our houses and not be under threat of death every single day simply because of the color of our skin. . . . Thank you @essence for offering the olive branch and giving me a platform and having THIS conversation. . . #ESSENCE50 Chief Content & Creative Officer: Moana Luu @MoanaLuu Deputy Editor: Allison McGevna @alliemcgev Writer: Tre’Vell Anderson @rayzhon Creative Director: Nia Lawrence @nialawrence_nyc Entertainment Director: Cori Murray @corimurray Photographer: JD Barnes @jdthecombo Videographer: Jean London Dia @jeanlondondia Fashion Stylist: Jason Rembert @jasonrembert Groomer: Melissa DeZarate @melissa.dezarate Barber: Jeremy Pelser @fadedaddynyc Producer: Jordan Benston @jbthegawd @SlatePR . . #NationalTreasure #ConversationStarter #BlackLivesMatter #TransLivesMatter #BlackTransLivesMatter #HappyPride #ChangeForGood #FinallyReady #Vote #Resist

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on

Sam Heughan

Dwayne Johnson

Mehcad Brooks

Skylar Astin

Luke Evans

Misha Collins

Garrett Clayton

View this post on Instagram

The light hit right yesterday #Selfie time

A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) on

Ed Westwick

Jorge Blanco

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan

Patrick Dempsey

Maluma

View this post on Instagram

Cuando te veo….

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

Johnny Sibilly

Tom Daley

