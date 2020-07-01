Sam Heughan, Misha Collins, Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughan and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Sam Heughan goes electric, Misha Collins‘ pride feet, Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan celebrate pride and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Ross Butler
Ricky Martin
Billy Porter
Sam Heughan
Dwayne Johnson
Mehcad Brooks
Skylar Astin
Luke Evans
Misha Collins
Garrett Clayton
Ed Westwick
Jorge Blanco
Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan
Patrick Dempsey
Maluma
Johnny Sibilly
Tom Daley
THE LATEST
- TikTok Saved Judi Dench’s Life During Quarantine
- Christopher Nolan Responds to Odd Claim That He Bans Chairs on Set
- Jennifer Aniston Implores You to Wear a Mask
- Singer August Alsina Claims He Dated Jada Pinkett-Smith With Will Smith’s Blessing, She Responds
- Sia Becomes a Grandmother at 44
