Sandro, Pierson Fodé, Brandon Flynn, and more Insta Snaps
Sandro, Pierson Fodé, Brandon Flynn, and more Insta Snaps

by
October 6, 2022
Sandro
Photo via Sandro Bakes/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Sandro works out, Pierson Fodé is gymming it up, Brandon Flynn is not here, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Broderick Hunter

Tyler Posey

Adam Demos

Froy Gutierrez

Ricky Martin

Alexander Ludwig

Lukas Gage

Noah Fearnley

Robert Farah

Jared Padalecki

Nathaniel Curtis

Sandro (he only posted these to Twitter)

Pierson Fodé

Brandon Flynn

