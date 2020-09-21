It was an epic night at the 2020 Emmys for Schitt’s Creek which swept all the comedy categories, including Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Supporting Actor, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Outstanding Comedy Series!

Needless to say, that has never been done before! Congrats to everyone for six seasons of giving us pure joy and heart.

Get you a friend that looks at you like Dan Levy looks at Annie Murphy giving an Emmy acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/JHiJGCupjW — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) September 21, 2020

Zendaya became the youngest lead-actress winner for a drama at the age of 24 for her work in Euphoria. She broke the record that 26-year-old Jodie Comer won last year for her Killing Eve win.

Watchmen won big in the limited series and TV movie categories. The HBO show took home the award for Outstanding Limited Series and 10 other awards. The show won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Regina King and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The show also won for Oustanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special and writer Cord Jefferson thanked his therapist while accepting his award.

“Thank you to my therapist Ian,” Jefferson said after winning. “I am a different man than I was two years ago,” he said, adding, “You have changed my life in many ways.”

“Therapy should be free in this country,” he said.

The hit HBO drama Succession was nominated for 18 awards at the 72nd annual award ceremony, with many of the stars pitted against each other. The family drama clinched the prestigious award for Outstanding Drama Series.

Jeremy Strong took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, beating out co-star Brian Cox.

The show also took home trophies for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Jesse Armstrong) and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Andrij Parekh).

Oh, and this is what happens if you lose.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

We also got half of our Friends reunion!

The Speeches

You couldn’t help but smile when Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won.

“Watchmen was a story about trauma. It was a story about the lasting scars of white domestic terrorism. It was a story about police corruption and brutality. But in the midst of all that, it was also a story about a guy who came down to earth to reciprocate to a Black woman all the love that she deserved. He offered her sacrifice and support. Passion. Protection. And he did all that in the body of a Black man. And I’m so proud that I was able to walk into those shoes.”

"I dedicate this award to all the black women in my life," he said. Heart melting. #Emmys https://t.co/9G7uAyhuPF — Lorraine Ali (@LorraineAli) September 21, 2020

Regina King

King thanked the Television Academy “for choosing me to represent the thespian community” and series creator Damon Lindelof. She finished her speech with a call to vote: “I would be remiss not to mention that, being a part of a show as prescient as Watchmen. Have a voting plan!” she urged, adding, “Rest in power, RBG.”

Regina King reminds everyone to vote after her win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for @watchmen. See the complete list of winners so far on @NBCLA! #WatchmenHBO #emmys https://t.co/IXfmmdL9lo pic.twitter.com/afaSGyP2YA — Heather Brooker (@HeatherBrooker) September 21, 2020

Jeremy Strong who won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honored his co-star Brian Cox.

“I read a poem by Stephen Dunn that said, ‘All I ever wanted was a book so good I’ll be finishing it for the rest of my life,’” Jeremy said during his speech. “This job was that, for me. Jesse Armstrong, I owe this to you, Brian Cox, I share this with you. Thank you so much.”

Mark Ruffalo

“We have a big, important moment ahead of us,” the actor continued. “Are we going to be a country of division, hatred, and a country only for a certain kind of people? Or are we going to be one of love and strength and fighting for those, all of us, so all of us have the American dream?” he asked, before reminding viewers to vote: “Vote for love and compassion and kindness.”

Uzo Aduba

Such pure joy!

“Wow OK. Mom I won! Thank you very, very much to the Academy. I want to say a huge thank you to the women I worked with on ‘Mrs. America across the board, and the women in this category – I love you ladies, you are all exceptional.”

“I am beyond grateful. Thank you so much, and let’s go change the world. God bless you all. Thank you very, very, very, very much. Wow.”

“Oh my god. Mommy? Mommy!”

God bless Alex Borstein for her Emmy viewing setup.

I have very few thoughts about tonight’s #Emmys except this: Alex Borstein deserves the world. pic.twitter.com/2sqMt0FSdX — Andy Swift (@AndySwift) September 21, 2020

And kudos to Jennifer Aniston‘s fire-fighting skills:

Jennifer Aniston is all of us trying to stop 2020 from being worse. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/VtZuhxqsYr — Matthew Smith (@MattSmithKIRO7) September 21, 2020

Here is the full 2020 Emmys winner’s list:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series : Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series : Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series : Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series : Andrew Cividino/Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

: Andrew Cividino/Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series : Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series : Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

: Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Comedy Series : “Schitt’s Creek”

: “Schitt’s Creek” Outstanding Variety Talk Series : “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie : Regina King, “Watchmen”

: Regina King, “Watchmen” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie : Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie : Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen”

: Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie : Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox”

: Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie : Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie : Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” Outstanding Limited Series or Movie : “Watchmen”

: “Watchmen” Outstanding Competition Program : “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series : Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

: Jeremy Strong, “Succession” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series : Zendaya Coleman, “Euphoria”

: Zendaya Coleman, “Euphoria” Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series : Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”

: Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series : Andrij Parekh, “Succession”

: Andrij Parekh, “Succession” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series : Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series : Julia Garner, “Ozark”

: Julia Garner, “Ozark” Outstanding Drama Series : “Succession”

: “Succession” Governors Award: Tyler Perry