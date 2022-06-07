Published by

Radar Online

Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie‘s decision to sell her half of their Chateau Miraval winery in the south of France was a cunning move to “inflict harm” upon him, new legal docs reveal.

The Maleficent actress, 47, reportedly agreed to the deal in 2021, selling to Tenute del Mondo, part of the Stoli Group, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

“The Stoli brand is now a massive international liability,” the papers filed last week and obtained by Daily Mail on Monday claim, mentioning Russian leader Vladimir Putin‘s invasion of Ukraine. “Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” his attorneys argued.

“Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt,” they further alleged. “Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

Sources pointed out that her choice to sell came around the same time a judge issued a tentative ruling about the A-list exes’ then-five minor children, giving Pitt 50/50 custody in the couple’s bitter post-split battle.

The Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood star, 58, said the sale violates an agreement the couple made regarding the now-thriving Chateau Miraval estate they purchased in 2008, which is that neither of them could sell their shares without the other’s approval.

Marksman / MEGA

Pitt noted that he invested a lot of cash into the winery, where he and his Mr. & Mrs. Smith ex wed, and helped lead it to success.

Brangelina’s love story turned into non-stop drama following their 2014 nuptials. Jolie famously filed for divorce from the Fight Club star in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

MIRAVAL/ Lachlan Bailey/ MEGA

Although they became legally single in 2019, their divorce battle continues to rage on.

Pitt reportedly accused Jolie, Shefler, Tenute del Mundo, and others in the lawsuit of two counts of breach of contract, breaching good faith, and tortious interference with contractual relations, demanding a jury trial.