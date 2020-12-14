Socialite Life
Now Reading
Shawn Mendes scores fourth number one album with Wonder
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Shawn Mendes scores fourth number one album with Wonder

by
December 14, 2020
Shawn Mendes
YouTube

In today’s Quickies Shawn Mendes, Timothée Chalamet, Saturday Night Live, Melissa Villasenor, Dolly Parton, Eddie Van Halen, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Shawn Mendes scores his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as his latest studio effort, Wonder, bows atop the tally. The set earned 89,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 10, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of Wonder’s 89,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Dec. 3, album sales comprise 54,000, SEA units comprise 34,000 (equaling 46.92 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs) and TEA units comprise 1,000.

See Also
Britney Spears Glory
The Five Friday Music Edition: Britney Spears, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin & Carla Morrison, and Noah Reid

All four of Mendes’ full-length studio albums have now debuted at No. 1. He began his chart career with his introductory project, The Shawn Mendes EP, which debuted and peaked at No. 5 on the Aug. 16, 2014-dated chart. He followed it up with his debut full-length studio set, Handwritten (No. 1 on May 2, 2015), and then his next studio effort, Illuminate (No. 1, Oct. 15, 2016). He then charted two live albums (Live at Madison Square Garden, No. 200 on Jan. 14, 2017, and MTV Unplugged, No. 71 on Nov. 25, 2017) before seeing his self-titled third studio set bow atop the list dated June 9, 2018.

In Other News

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Cody Simpson qualifies for Australian Olympic trials

Shawn Mendes scores fourth number one album with Wonder

Meghan Markle a surprise appearance on CNN to celebrate the pandemic’s ‘quiet heroes’

Male Model Monday: Michael Yerger, Stefan Pollmann, Stefan Petrov, and more

Meet Instagram Hottie Charlie Taylor

The Week in Drag – All hail the queens of season 13, holiday tunes from Miz Cracker, Ginger Minj, and Nina West, BenDeLaCreme gets exposed and more

Anti-foodie Anderson Cooper tells Ina Garten his son has better taste in food than he does

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X