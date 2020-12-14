Socialite Life
Meghan Markle a surprise appearance on CNN to celebrate the pandemic's 'quiet heroes'
Meghan Markle a surprise appearance on CNN to celebrate the pandemic's 'quiet heroes'

December 14, 2020
Megan Markle has made a surprise appearance on CNN Heroes to pay tribute to the hard work of the everyday heroes within our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wearing a high-necked blouse, and seated on a bench in front of a field of purple flowers, Meghan gave a two-minute long speech about the COVID-19 crisis, and the generosity this tragic time has inspired in communities, and specifically in volunteers, who are making sure their neighbors don’t go hungry.

It’s clearly a cause close to Meghan’s heart. Earlier this summer, she and Prince Harry volunteered in their new home of L.A., delivering meals to those in need.

Meghan thanked people who “stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met” during a year that’s been “universally challenging for everyone.”

“We saw the good in people, in our neighbors and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry,” she said. “We saw communities standing up and taking action. When kids’ lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbors make sure that those children received the nutrition they need. And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn’t leave their homes, we as a community showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps.”

