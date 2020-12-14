Socialite Life
Shawn Mendes scores fourth number one album with Wonder
Shawn Mendes scores fourth number one album with Wonder

December 14, 2020
Shawn Mendes
YouTube

In today’s Quickies Shawn Mendes, Timothée Chalamet, Saturday Night Live, Melissa Villasenor, Dolly Parton, Eddie Van Halen, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Shawn Mendes scores his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as his latest studio effort, Wonder, bows atop the tally. The set earned 89,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 10, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of Wonder’s 89,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Dec. 3, album sales comprise 54,000, SEA units comprise 34,000 (equaling 46.92 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs) and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Willam on Tour
The Week in Drag – Ru-caps Ahoy, The Week in Willam, Shannel’s Cut Scene from Celebrity Drag Race and More

All four of Mendes’ full-length studio albums have now debuted at No. 1. He began his chart career with his introductory project, The Shawn Mendes EP, which debuted and peaked at No. 5 on the Aug. 16, 2014-dated chart. He followed it up with his debut full-length studio set, Handwritten (No. 1 on May 2, 2015), and then his next studio effort, Illuminate (No. 1, Oct. 15, 2016). He then charted two live albums (Live at Madison Square Garden, No. 200 on Jan. 14, 2017, and MTV Unplugged, No. 71 on Nov. 25, 2017) before seeing his self-titled third studio set bow atop the list dated June 9, 2018.

In Other News

