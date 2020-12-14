Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Michael Yerger, Stefan Pollmann, Stefan Petrov, and more

by
December 14, 2020
Michael Yerger
Michael Yerger/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Michael Yerger, Stefan Pollmann, Stefan Petrov, and more!

Check out the pics!

Michael Yerger is taking a break.

Matt McGue and his leather pants.

Trevor Bell is a cover boy!

Danny Williams is checking things out.

Leonardo Corredor‘s mirror selfie.

Dom Fenison is holding on.

Jon Hjelholt‘s self hug.

Pedro Soltz is heating things up.

Hello Stefan Pollmann!

Stefan Petrov and his bedroom eyes.

