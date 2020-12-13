Socialite Life
Meet Instagram Hottie Charlie Taylor
Meet Instagram Hottie Charlie Taylor

December 13, 2020
Meet Instagram Hottie Charlie Taylor
Charlie Taylor/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Charlie Taylor!

Charlie may be familiar to our readers as we featured the former pro rugby player last year, but since Charlie has now gone platinum blond, we thought he’d be someone worth revisiting.

The 24-year-old model and international rugby star has represented Australia at the Commonwealth Games. The athlete has a huge Instagram following where he posts plenty of pics with his top off – showing off his sporty physique.

Charlie Taylor was an Islander on Season 1 of Love Island Australia. Charlie entered the villa on Day 1 and was dumped from the island on Day 7.

Enjoy These Pics and Video of Charlie Taylor

And here are a few pics of Charlie before going platinum.

