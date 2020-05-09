SL FlashbackCelebrityEye Candy

Shemar Moore Enjoys Some Patron in Miami Beach — PHOTOS

By Michael Prieve
Photo by Fame Pictures
Through the years, Shemar Moore has blessed us with many, many shirtless appearances at the beach.

In these photos, Moore enjoyed his day sunning in Miami Beach in Florida on May 21, 2011. Shemar enjoyed swigs from what looked to be a Patron tequila bottle from time to time followed by a dip in the ocean.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on May 22, 2011.

Check out more photos of Shemar Moore at the beach in the gallery below.

