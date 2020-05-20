Surprise! Sia Adopted Two Teenage Boys Last Summer

Pop star Sia Furler has confirmed reports she’s a mum to two teenagers.

The “Chandelier” singer adopted the two boys, who are now both 19, last year (19), just before they aged out of the foster-care system.

The notoriously private musician has opened up in a rare interview about her personal life, confirming she adopted two sons last year.

“They were 18, they’re both 19-years-old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system and yeah, I love them,” Sia said.

Sia at Barclays Center on October 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sia has previously spoken of wanting to adopt and her love for children, revealing in an interview with GQ earlier this year that she had adopted “a son,” but did not mention two.

In a now-infamous quote about her sexual attraction to the uber-famous DJ Diplo, Sia said “I wrote him a text, and I said ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship…If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up’.”

It is not known if one of her sons is Dasani from the HBO documentary Foster, who she previously expressed an interest in taking in.

Sia attends “TrevorLIVE LA” honoring Jane Lynch and Toyota for the Trevor Project at Hollywood Palladium on December 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

In May of 2019, Sia used her Twitter platform to reach out to the 16-year-old, telling him that she was looking at getting her fostering license.

“Hey, Dasani from ‘Foster’ on @HBO! I’d like to adopt you, we’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc,” she shared.

“But I want you to know you will have a home with me.”

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Loading Videos...

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS