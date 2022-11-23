Socialite Life
Now Reading
Simu Liu slams Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese for Marvel criticism
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Simu Liu slams Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese for Marvel criticism

by
November 23, 2022
Simu Liu Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video - Step & Repeat
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Simu Liu has hit back at Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese for their criticism of Marvel movies.

The 33-year-old actor starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and has defended the studio amid critiques from the iconic directors.

Tarantino recently bemoaned the “Marvel-isation of Hollywood” while Scorsese famously said that the superhero blockbusters were “not cinema” in 2019.

In response, Simu tweeted: “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie.

“I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.”

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ was the first MCU flick with a predominantly Asian cast and Simu praised the studio for its diverse storytelling.

The ‘Barbie’ actor wrote: “No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere.

“I loved the ‘Golden Age’ too… but it was white as hell.”

Simu explained that he wanted to change direction after featuring in ‘Shang-Chi’ and took parts in ‘Barbie’ and the romantic film ‘One True Loves’ to avoid being typecast.

He said: “To quote Monty Python, ‘And now for something completely different!’

See Also
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan, Bruno Alcantara, Michael Cimino, and more Insta Snaps

“Coming off an action film/martial arts spectacle like ‘Shang-Chi’, I knew that much of the world was going to expect me to do more kung-fu films.”

Liu continued: “It’s always been important to me to constantly challenge people’s perceptions of myself, as well as of Asian people as a whole.

“While I celebrate legendary actors such as Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee, I know that my path is very different. I am not a master of kung-fu, after all; I am an actor who trained very hard to embody the character that I was hired to play.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top