Simu Liu, Timothée Chalamet, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Simu Liu shares, Timothée Chalamet bares a nipple, Cristiano Ronaldo in his undies, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Cody Simpson
Maluma
Rafael L. Silva
Joseph Baena
Hugh Sheridan
Mauricio Heano
Pierson Fodé
Arthur Nory
Austin Mahone
Cristiano Ronaldo
Timothee Chalamet
Simu Liu
