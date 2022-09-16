Simu Liu, Timothée Chalamet, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Simu Liu shares, Timothée Chalamet bares a nipple, Cristiano Ronaldo in his undies, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Cody Simpson

Maluma

Rafael L. Silva

Joseph Baena

Hugh Sheridan

Mauricio Heano

Pierson Fodé

Arthur Nory

Austin Mahone

Cristiano Ronaldo

Timothee Chalamet

Simu Liu

