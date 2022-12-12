Published by

Setting the record straight. Country star Maren Morris took to TikTok to defend Meghan Markle against the onslaught of online hate after the bombshell release of the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

As critics continue to rip the formerSuits actress to shreds for allegedly stealing Prince Harry away from the royal family, Maren argued that plenty of royals have distanced themselves from The Firm over the years.

mega

“This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically — mostly coming from women, I have to say — it’s unfathomable to me,” the “Chasing After You” artist said in a TikTok captioned “the monarchy fascination continues…”

“People are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family, that’s all that this is,” she added. “Um, have you seen his family?”

mega

The 32-year-old also pointed out several other members of the royal family had either left their duties or, in her opinion, should have left them years before their death — specifically Princess Margaret.

“[She] did not leave the family, but I kind of wish she had,” Maren explained, referencing a situation when Queen Elizabeth II‘s sister wasn’t allowed to marry her beau Peter Townsend due to his status as a divorcé. Despite getting engaged in 1953, Margaret reluctantly ended her engagement two years later in 1955. “Apart from [Princess] Diana, Princess Margaret’s story is one of the saddest.”

“I can only speak as an American who’s fascinated with this stuff,” the singer noted, “but people have been annoyed by royals or a particular person in the royal family for centuries.”

“So, we are only living in this time of everything being so front-facing and people getting Netflix documentaries, what have you,” she continued. “This all feels very pointed at one woman as it mostly always has in history. So, I don’t know.”

As OK! previously reported, even Meghan’s own half-brother called the documentary “disturbing” and slammed the alleged lies told about their family in the first three episodes.

“She just basically brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don’t exist,” he said. “I think the general public in the U.K. and America knows that now the Markles aren’t bad people, we’re just like a normal family like everybody else. We do exist, and when one person tells lies, this is what happens — you end up looking ridiculous.”