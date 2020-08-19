Stacey Dash’s Estranged Husband Jeffrey Marty Claims He Was ‘Hypnotized Into Marriage’

What you talking about Stacey Dash‘s estranged husband?
Stacey Dash’s estranged husband Jeffrey Marty has reportedly filed to annul the marriage because he was ‘hypnotized’ into tying the knot.
Marty is claiming that he got married to the Clueless star, 53, after “hypnotic prayer techniques” were used by a pastor who put “serious religious pressure on him.”
According to TMZ:
Jeff claims he only took his vows after Stacey’s pastor put some serious religious pressure on him. He says they got hitched on April 6, 2018 — but that’s only because 10 days prior, he claims her pastor “unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that it was God’s will” they get hitched.
Anyway, Jeff says that his ability to consent to the marriage was hijacked by the use of “hypnotic prayer techniques.” Jeff doesn’t describe the techniques or how he was programmed to marry Stacey. He also says there was pressure from other clergies to tie the knot.
TMZ says that Dash is not fighting him against the claim as she just wants her divorce to be finalized as soon as possible.
Dash and Marty got married on April 6, 2018. Their marriage was far from being harmonious, as last year the then-couple got into a heated argument that turned physical at an apartment in New Port Richey, Florida.
Despite claiming that Marty assaulted her, the Clueless star ended up being charged with domestic battery for reportedly pushing and slapping Jeffrey during the argument.
They remained together after the incident and the charge against Stacey was dropped by prosecutors in October.
In May of this year, Dash announced that she and Marty had decided to part ways via an Instagram post.
