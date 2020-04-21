Celebrity

Stanley Tucci Teaching the World How to Make a Negroni Is the Video You Need to Watch Right Now

By Michael Prieve 1
How to Make a Negroni by Stanley Tucci Photo via Stanley Tucci/Instagram

Say hello to the Stanley Tucci cocktail masterclass.

There is nothing more soothing that watching Stanley Tucci teach us how to make a Negroni cocktail.

Related

Brad Pitt Gives Us the Weather on John Krasinski’s…

Blue Ivy Carter Demonstrates the Importance of Washing Your…

We definitely need more of these videos!

The internet definitely agrees, because here is a sampling of some of the best reactions to this video.

Related

Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Lizzo, Rolling Stones and More Pop…

EchoV’s Jay MaQ Goes Solo and Answers the Socialite Seven

Related

Brad Pitt Gets Emotional on HGTV ‘Celebrity IOU’…

Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Diddy in Easter Sunday…

From Our Partners

Ryan Murphy Turns Tinseltown on its Very Gay Head in Dreamy New Netflix Series Hollywood — TRAILER [Towleroad]

★ OMG, it’s called fashion, look it up! Here’s the perfect face mask for all your drinking needs! [OMG BLOG]

Jake Gyllenhaal is still hot as they come! [Kenneth in the 212]

★ The Amazing Life of Photographer Peter Beard Comes to an End [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Fleshback: Ryan O’Neal‘s Paper Moon, Plus His Peyton Piece [Boy Culture]

★ Celebrity Masks In The Wild [Go Fug Yourself]

Ellen DeGeneres Hasn’t Paid Her Crew in a Month or Checked in With Anyone [Celebitchy]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Halle Berry Claps Back at Trolls Over Video of Her…

Sadly, Zac Efron Doesn’t Want His…

Ryan Reynolds Has Been Spending Most of His Time in…

Follow Us @socialitelife

X