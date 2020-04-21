Stanley Tucci Teaching the World How to Make a Negroni Is the Video You Need to Watch Right Now

Say hello to the Stanley Tucci cocktail masterclass.

There is nothing more soothing that watching Stanley Tucci teach us how to make a Negroni cocktail.

We definitely need more of these videos!

The internet definitely agrees, because here is a sampling of some of the best reactions to this video.

The @WHO : 'Please refrain from drinking alcohol during the #coronavirus pandemic!'



Stanley Tucci : 'Hold my cocktail shaker…' https://t.co/fl2MJTgHET — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) April 21, 2020

I mean… the man is wearing actual pants. And a belt. And is making a Negroni. And he's Stanley Tucci. I mean… — Issa López (@IssitaLopez) April 21, 2020

Stanley Tucci making you a Negroni but with 350% more of Tucci’s arms and smile pic.twitter.com/ZLvxcX7r0v — graham ross techler (@gr8h8m_t3chl3r) April 21, 2020

saw Stanley Tucci was trending and fondly reminiscing about this photo pic.twitter.com/c9kitAtU9f — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) April 21, 2020

POV: Stanley Tucci makes you a negroni because you are the love of his life pic.twitter.com/syTP9iDHvN — Larry (@lrutschm) April 21, 2020

not to be horny on main but stanley tucci doing a cocktail masterclass on igtv is the most erotic thing in the world pic.twitter.com/LphyhHHKS8 — lucy ford⁷ (@lucyj_ford) April 20, 2020

I think it's once again time to share these photos from Stanley Tucci's cookbook pic.twitter.com/2Ex9XCNMTn — Jordan Appugliesi (@JordanApps) April 17, 2020

Stanley Tucci making Felicity Blunt a Negroni is my new religion. pic.twitter.com/xmsixUIzd5 — Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) April 20, 2020

