Stanley Tucci Whips Up a Quarantini on John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

The cocktails just keeping coming! Actor John Krasinski focused on food and beverages for the latest installment of his YouTube show Some Good News, highlighting restaurants donating to those on the front lines and also bringing in some celebrity chefs to cook up recipes sent in.

Stanley Tucci made an appearance to mix up a “quarantini” made famous by a nana on TikTok.

My 90 year old grandmother made a quarantini last week! pic.twitter.com/e3ch8kxfRX — Joe 'Baboots' Curci (@JoeyBaboots) April 22, 2020

“Orange vodka, two shots,” Tucci said aloud while making the drink. “I won’t be walking after this.”

Tucci does conclude, “This is delicious! Cheers to both of you.”

Photo via Some Good News/YouTube

Krasinski also brought on a woman from Boston’s Back Bay to watch restaurateur David Chang whip up her recipe.

“Shannon, I’m not kidding you, my wife said this is the best thing she’s eaten during quarantine,” Chang said.

The Back Bay resident offered advise to those watching the show about how to keep their favorite restaurants in business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“For restaurants and stuff, if people buy gift cards to use at a later date, that’s the biggest thing that could help people out,” she said.

Krasinski added, “When this all comes to an end, and it will come to an end, the first place you’re going to go is your favorite restaurant.”

The actor also offered some of his own good news, telling guest chef Guy Fieri that PepsiCo donated $3 million to his restaurant worker relief fund.

“Look, you’re giving me goosebumps,” Fieri said.

With the latest donation, Fieri’s fund has raised about $20 million.

Watch the full episode of Some Good News below.

