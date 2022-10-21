Taylor Swift releases new album Midnights: LISTEN

Taylor Swift has released her 10th studio album, Midnights. The album features production and instrumentation from Swift’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Three hours after releasing Midnights, Swift unveiled the “special very chaotic surprise” she had promised: a “3AM Edition” of the album featuring seven songs made “on the journey” to the proper album.

On the 13 tracks of Midnights, a self-aware Swift shows off her ability to evolve again. For her 10th original album, the 32-year-old pop star approaches the themes she’s grown up writing about — love, loss, childhood, fame — with a maturity that comes through in sharpened vocals and lyrics focused more on her inner-life than external persona.

“Anti-Hero” is the first single from the album, which the singer had previously kept under lock and key. In a candid clip posted to her Instagram, Swift said she considers “Anti-Hero” one of her favorite songs she’s ever written because it’s so frank.

“I don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” she said. “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and, not to sound too dark, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.” While she told fans not to “feel bad” for her, she explained that “Anti-Hero” is a “guided tour” of all the things Swift tends to “hate” about herself.

