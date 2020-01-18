Taylor Swift Just Wanted a Private Workout, and Justin Bieber Was at the Same Gym at the Wrong Time

What does Taylor Swift want when they pay for a private gym session, a seriously private gym session.
TMZ reports that Swift recently attempted to have Justin Bieber, 25, and a few other gym patrons removed from the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood.
Bieber and his security team were approached and asked to leave, but they refused to budge until the Biebs finished his workout.
Related
After his workout, Bieber left with his crew, without knowing that Swift was the one who requested they exit stage right.
Once he left, the remaining gym members were also asked to leave.
A source at the gym insisted that Swift had an appointment with a trainer where she specified she’d like to train alone in the facility and that the incident was not personal.
Related
From Our Partners
- WATCH: Monkeys react to MAGIC! [OMG BLOG]
- Project Runway Host Karlie Kloss Addresses Contestant’s “Kushner” Dig, Says She Won’t Vote Trump in 2020: WATCH [Towleroad]
- Punky Brewster is heading back to your TV [Evil Beet Gossip]
- This Is What Nicolas Cage Is Wearing Right Now [Go Fug Yourself]
- Kanye West Will Cozy Up to Anti-LGBTQ Evangelical Leaders This Weekend [Celebitchy]
- Song of the Day: “Behind Closed Doors” by Charlie Rich [Kenneth in the 212]
- Betty White Turns 98! [Boy Culture]