Taylor Swift Just Wanted a Private Workout, and Justin Bieber Was at the Same Gym at the Wrong Time

What does Taylor Swift want when they pay for a private gym session, a seriously private gym session.

TMZ reports that Swift recently attempted to have Justin Bieber, 25, and a few other gym patrons removed from the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Bieber and his security team were approached and asked to leave, but they refused to budge until the Biebs finished his workout.

After his workout, Bieber left with his crew, without knowing that Swift was the one who requested they exit stage right.

Justin Bieber plays during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Game at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Once he left, the remaining gym members were also asked to leave.

A source at the gym insisted that Swift had an appointment with a trainer where she specified she’d like to train alone in the facility and that the incident was not personal.

