The Five — Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Drunk Bears, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump Jr

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring a solo version of Aretha Franklin‘s “Never Gonna Break My Faith,” Alicia Keys‘ “Perfect Way to Die,” bears at a cafe, Donald Trump‘s favorite child, and Donald and Donald Jr. say goodbye.
ONE: Aretha Franklin – “Never Gonna Break My Faith”
A never-before-heard solo version of the late Aretha Franklin’s riveting and powerful collaboration with Mary J. Blige about faith and race, 2006’s “Never Gonna Break My Faith,” has arrived on Juneteenth.
TWO: Alicia Keys – “Perfect Way to Die”
A heartbreaking new song about a mother mourning a son who has been murdered because of their race.
THREE: We May Have Some Drunk Bears
More of this please, café owners.
FOUR: Donald Trump’s Favorite Child Really Is Ivanka
Sorry Donnie Jr.
FIVE: Donald and Donald Jr. Trump Say Goodbye
It is as if to co-workers just got together for a quick lunch.
