The Five — Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Drunk Bears, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump Jr

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring a solo version of Aretha Franklin‘s “Never Gonna Break My Faith,” Alicia Keys‘ “Perfect Way to Die,” bears at a cafe, Donald Trump‘s favorite child, and Donald and Donald Jr. say goodbye.

ONE: Aretha Franklin – “Never Gonna Break My Faith”

A never-before-heard solo version of the late Aretha Franklin’s riveting and powerful collaboration with Mary J. Blige about faith and race, 2006’s “Never Gonna Break My Faith,” has arrived on Juneteenth.

TWO: Alicia Keys – “Perfect Way to Die”

A heartbreaking new song about a mother mourning a son who has been murdered because of their race.

THREE: We May Have Some Drunk Bears

More of this please, café owners.

Love how this café is enforcing socially distanced tables! pic.twitter.com/BBL1KvfXNW — Eleanor Beardsley (@ElBeardsley) June 18, 2020

FOUR: Donald Trump’s Favorite Child Really Is Ivanka

Sorry Donnie Jr.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr: "Which is your favorite Trump child — and why is it Ivanka?"



President Trump: "Wise guy over here." pic.twitter.com/SeKon80YnA — The Hill (@thehill) June 19, 2020

FIVE: Donald and Donald Jr. Trump Say Goodbye

It is as if to co-workers just got together for a quick lunch.

absolutely incredible sign-off, very touching moment between father and son pic.twitter.com/EwxP00mKiZ — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) June 19, 2020

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS