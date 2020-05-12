The Five — Hamilton, Vera Wang, Back to the Future, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, Unhinged

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, or are truly obsessed with!

Today in The Five, we are featuring Hamilton the movie is skipping theaters, Vera Wang is age-defying, a Back to the Future reunion, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are dating, and Russell Crowe‘s Unhinged is hoping to bring you back into movie theaters.

ONE

Writer and star of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda, revealed on Twitter Tuesday that the “Hamilfilm” will be released on the Disney+ streaming network in July.

The film features the cast of the original Broadway production of Hamilton performing on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

It’s only a matter of time…



Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

TWO

Vera Wang is almost 71 years old!

THREE

The cast of the Back to the Future films, including Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, reunited on the second episode of Josh Gad’s new YouTube series, Reunited Apart.

FOUR

Ben Platt is in a relationship with his Dear Evan Hansen” successor Noah Galvin, Galvin has revealed. “Ben and I are dating,” Galvin, 26, confirmed on the latest episode of the Little Known Facts podcast. How adorable is that?

FIVE

Solstice Studios has decided to move up the release of Russell Crowe road rage thriller Unhinged from September to July 1.

The bold decision means that the movie will be the first new Hollywood offering as theaters reopen on a major scale after shutting down in late March because of the novel coronavirus.

