The Five — Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Madison Cawthorn, Ritchie Torres, and An Angry Florida Woman

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring Kelly Clarkson covering “Unpretty,” Darren Criss and thirst tweets, don’t be fooled by Madison Cawthorn, embrace Ritchie Torres, and an angry Florida woman channels all of QAnon‘s conspiracy theories.
ONE: Kelly Clarkson Covers “Unpretty”
This is the latest of Kelly’s Kellyokes and it is a gorgeous cover.
TWO: Darren Criss Reads Thirst Tweets
Celebrities reading thirst tweets never seems to get old.
THREE: Don’t be fooled by Madison Cawthorn’s good looks.
He’s a “pro-Trump” Republican who has vowed to protect “religious freedom.”
Now move along.
FOUR: Hello Ritchie Torres
Now this is a candidate that you can get behind. He could become the first openly gay Black member of Congress.
FIVE: Angry Florida Woman Channels All of QAnon’s Conspiracy Theories
I don’t know whether to laugh or to cry? I’ll probably cry.
