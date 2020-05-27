The Five — Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Hannah Gadsby, Sarah Cooper, HBO Max, and Archie Williams

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!
Today in The Five, we are featuring Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande do the weather, Hannah Gadsby‘s Douglas, Sarah Cooper takes on Donald Trump and insulin, HBO Max is not on Roku or Fire TV, and Archie Williams has a powerful story to tell on America’s Got Talent.
ONE: Weather Girls, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance on The Weather Channel’s “AMHQ” forecast this morning (May 27, 2020) to report that it is, indeed, raining.
TWO: Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas
If you have not watched this yet, it is a true delight! So happy to have Hannah back!
THREE: Should I Take Insulin?
Ah, Mr. President, it is not a supplement.
FOUR: HBO Max Is Here
However, if you stream your content on a Roku or Fire TV, you’re out of luck. Talk about one big launch misfire!
Everything Coming to HBO MAX in June 2020
In Movies By Michael Prieve
The newest streamer on the block is HBO Max, which is set to make its debut next Wednesday, May 27.
FIVE: Archie Williams Will Bring You to Tears
During the Tuesday night premiere of America’s Got Talent (May 26, 2020), Archie Williams, 59, gave an emotional performance of Elton John‘s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” after sharing the harrowing story of his wrongful imprisonment.
