The Five — Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Hannah Gadsby, Sarah Cooper, HBO Max, and Archie Williams

ONE: Weather Girls, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance on The Weather Channel’s “AMHQ” forecast this morning (May 27, 2020) to report that it is, indeed, raining.

We'd rather be dry, but at least we have @ladygaga and @ArianaGrande bringing us the #RainOnMe forecast! ☔ pic.twitter.com/76nvucUzBH — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) May 27, 2020

TWO: Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas

If you have not watched this yet, it is a true delight! So happy to have Hannah back!

THREE: Should I Take Insulin?

Ah, Mr. President, it is not a supplement.

Should I take insulin pic.twitter.com/ALEYQqzJir — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 27, 2020

FOUR: HBO Max Is Here

However, if you stream your content on a Roku or Fire TV, you’re out of luck. Talk about one big launch misfire!

FIVE: Archie Williams Will Bring You to Tears

During the Tuesday night premiere of America’s Got Talent (May 26, 2020), Archie Williams, 59, gave an emotional performance of Elton John‘s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” after sharing the harrowing story of his wrongful imprisonment.

Falsely imprisoned for 37 years, @Archieisfree is here and his voice is heard. His second chance begins on #AGT this Tuesday 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aHh4hKydGw — America's Got Talent (@AGT) May 22, 2020

