The Five — Legendary, Reagan Escudé on Aunt Jemima, a Dog Protector, Mike Pence, and Erika Jayne

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Legendary on HBO Max, Reagan Escudé on Aunt Jemima who was, the dog protector, Mike Pence vs. stairs, Erika Jayne doesn’t give a fuck.

ONE: Legendary

I am here for anything that empowers people, and a number of the stories told on this show are pretty powerful. You make your family. Plus, the dancing. OMG! 10’s, 10’s, 10’s! Get your binge on.

TWO: Aunt Jemima

A student at the Trump Rally in Arizona on Tuesday said Aunt Jemima was a “picture of the American Dream.” According to Northwestern State University graduate Reagan Escudé.

I’m sorry, what the what now? https://t.co/1LjRPYAnO3 — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) June 24, 2020

Nicki Minaj Reaction GIF

THREE: The Dog Protector

Someone please adopt this little guy.

In Georgia, there's a stray dog who has made it his job to protect this kindergarten class — so they can cross the street safely.



He shows up every single day — even cursing out the cars that don't stop.



Dogs, bruh…pic.twitter.com/HwaRCdf2lK — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 23, 2020

FOUR: Mike Pence and Stairs

Walk, don’t run Mike. Mother doesn’t recommend running.

Suddenly everyone’s trying to be Olympic now ! 🤣🤣🤣Cue Chariots of Fire



pic.twitter.com/v0QNDqJ2mF — M-A #StayFuckin’🈴🇨🇦🇩🇪☘️ (@BagdMilkSoWhat) June 23, 2020

FIVE: Erika Jayne Doesn’t Give a Fuck

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns in two weeks.