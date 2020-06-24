The Five — Legendary, Reagan Escudé on Aunt Jemima, a Dog Protector, Mike Pence, and Erika Jayne

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little shade.
Today in The Five, we are featuring Legendary on HBO Max, Reagan Escudé on Aunt Jemima who was, the dog protector, Mike Pence vs. stairs, Erika Jayne doesn’t give a fuck.
ONE: Legendary
I am here for anything that empowers people, and a number of the stories told on this show are pretty powerful. You make your family. Plus, the dancing. OMG! 10’s, 10’s, 10’s! Get your binge on.
TWO: Aunt Jemima
A student at the Trump Rally in Arizona on Tuesday said Aunt Jemima was a “picture of the American Dream.” According to Northwestern State University graduate Reagan Escudé.
THREE: The Dog Protector
Someone please adopt this little guy.
FOUR: Mike Pence and Stairs
Walk, don’t run Mike. Mother doesn’t recommend running.
FIVE: Erika Jayne Doesn’t Give a Fuck
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns in two weeks.