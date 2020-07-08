Socialite Life
The Five — Mariah Carey Bottle Top Challenge, Umbrella Academy, Garrett Clayton, Outdoor dining, and Halloween Kills
The Five — Mariah Carey Bottle Top Challenge, Umbrella Academy, Garrett Clayton, Outdoor dining, and Halloween Kills

by
July 8, 2020
Mariah Carey Bottle Top Challenge
Photo via Mariah Carey/Instagram

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.

The Five will be going on a hiatus for a few days and will be returning next week “somewhere else.” Stay tuned.

Today in The Five, we are featuring Mariah Carey‘s Bottle Top Challenge the alt take, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 trailer, we stan for Garrett Clayton, outdoor dining and Halloween Kills.

ONE: Mariah Carey Bottle Top Challenge

This is the version you didn’t see.

TWO: The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer

Things are looking more intense than ever!

THREE: Garrett Clayton

Garrett is a gay actor. He plays diverse roles. He’s allowed to have fun on social media. Back off, people!

FOUR: Outdoor Dining is going to be tough

FIVE: Halloween Kills

Jamie Lee Curtis is back! “Let it burn!”

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Want to know what Karens flexing on each other looks like? Here you go! [OMG BLOG]

Nicholas Petricca, the lead singer of the rock band Walk The Moon, came out as bisexual in an Instagram post this week. [Towleroad]

★ Aww. Gwyneth Paltrow bought her 14-year-old son a boob puzzle. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ A naked Liam Broady. We’re not complaining. [Kenneth in the 212]

Keke Palmer looking like a badass on the cover of Cosmo! [Go Fug Yourself]

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in a better place thanks to “a lot of family therapy.” [Celebitchy]

Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) took to Twitter today to share his mug shot from his 1961 arrest for using a whites-only bathroom in Jackson, Mississippi, during the Freedom Rides. [Boy Culture]

