The Five — Mariah Carey Bottle Top Challenge, Umbrella Academy, Garrett Clayton, Outdoor dining, and Halloween Kills

Today in The Five, we are featuring Mariah Carey‘s Bottle Top Challenge the alt take, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 trailer, we stan for Garrett Clayton, outdoor dining and Halloween Kills.

ONE: Mariah Carey Bottle Top Challenge

This is the version you didn’t see.

TWO: The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer

Things are looking more intense than ever!

THREE: Garrett Clayton

Garrett is a gay actor. He plays diverse roles. He’s allowed to have fun on social media. Back off, people!

FOUR: Outdoor Dining is going to be tough

This restaurant in Amsterdam is training its servers to work from a safe distance…pic.twitter.com/wRtAhm4xDz

via RexChapman 01#FixThePolice — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) July 8, 2020

FIVE: Halloween Kills

Jamie Lee Curtis is back! “Let it burn!”

I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of "Halloween Kills". Here it is: pic.twitter.com/EWivyipYgR — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 8, 2020

