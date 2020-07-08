The Five — Mariah Carey Bottle Top Challenge, Umbrella Academy, Garrett Clayton, Outdoor dining, and Halloween Kills

This is The Five, our run down five things that we are passionate about, loving, are truly obsessed with, can’t wait for, give us a laugh, are truly inspirational, or are worthy of a little (or a lot of) shade.
The Five will be going on a hiatus for a few days and will be returning next week “somewhere else.” Stay tuned.
Today in The Five, we are featuring Mariah Carey‘s Bottle Top Challenge the alt take, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 trailer, we stan for Garrett Clayton, outdoor dining and Halloween Kills.
ONE: Mariah Carey Bottle Top Challenge
This is the version you didn’t see.
TWO: The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Trailer
Things are looking more intense than ever!
THREE: Garrett Clayton
Garrett is a gay actor. He plays diverse roles. He’s allowed to have fun on social media. Back off, people!
FOUR: Outdoor Dining is going to be tough
FIVE: Halloween Kills
Jamie Lee Curtis is back! “Let it burn!”
