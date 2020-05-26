The Five — Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Darren Criss, American Horror Stories, X Æ A-Xii Musk, and Love, Victor

This is The Five, our weekday rundown of five things that we are loving, can’t wait for, are truly obsessed with, or are worthy of a little shade!

Today in The Five, we are featuring Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas‘ first date, Darren Criss‘ new Quibi show, American Horror Stories are coming, baby Musk’s updated name and the first official trailer for Love, Victor is here!

ONE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ First Date

Priyanka shared a never-before-seen photo from the first date they had together in May 2018.

TWO: Darren Criss’ New Quibi Show

Darren Criss could very well be the reason to get you watching Quibi.

THREE: American Horror Stores is Coming!

As teased by Murphy on Instagram earlier this month, American Horror Stories is a weekly hourlong anthology series that will feature a different horror story each contained episode. The show has been greenlit by FX and will debut in 2021, along with a postponed Season 10 of American Horror Story.

from the mind of @mrrpmurphy comes "american horror stories." a new one-hour nightmare every week. pic.twitter.com/qaOzRvA3mR — FX on Hulu – Now Streaming (@FXNetworks) May 26, 2020

FOUR: Another Name Change for Baby Musk

Grimes and Elon Musk have changed their baby’s name ― but it doesn’t make it any easier to figure out how to say it. Grimes shared the new name on Instagram which swaps out the 12 with Roman numerals: X Æ A-Xii.

FIVE: Love, Victor

The official trailer for Love, Victor is here and the show looks as adorable as the movie was.

